Racing driver Bobby Trundley got a shock when he lined up on the starting grid of his latest championship race with former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button.

The 21-year-old, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and his hero would never usually meet on the physical race track but because motorsport is banned in the current coronavirus lockdown, they found themselves competing in the same virtual eSports race.

Bobby, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, is a former multiple karting champion and now races for Team Brit - the drivers of which all have disabilities.

He said virtual racing had helped with his mental health during the pandemic.

A film by Ben Moore