Mourners have lined the streets of Reading to pay their respects to a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, died from his injuries on 3 January after being stabbed at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green.

Dozens paid their respects as the funeral procession made its way through Emmer Green, past Olly's old schools and St Barnabas Church, ahead of a service at Reading Crematorium.