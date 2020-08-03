Hundreds of people have attended a "reckless" car cruise amid Covid-19 restrictions, police have said.

Thames Valley Police received reports of a convoy of vehicles in Slough, that had travelled to the town from outside the area, on Saturday night.

Video of the unauthorised event was posted on social media.

The force, which carried out high visibility patrols and used a drone footage to gather intelligence before people dispersed, said: "This behaviour puts not only the public at risk from erratic, reckless and dangerous driving but we are currently still in a global pandemic fighting coronavirus and this reckless behaviour increases the risk of transmission of the virus and could risk others' lives."