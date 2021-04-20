Radio DJs and listeners have been sharing their experiences of policing ahead of police and crime commissioner (PCC) elections on 6 May.

Two neighbours in Reading, Berkshire, set up the community station RG2 to help empower the local Afro-Caribbean community.

The team says whoever is elected must take action on the issues facing black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.

The successful candidate in the Thames Valley will be expected to ensure the proper running of police in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Video journalist: Shelley Phelps

