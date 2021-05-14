Runaway cow in Woodley run over by police van
A cow on the loose in a residential street has been run over and killed by a police van after officers struggled to bring the animal under control.
The cow, which is understood to have escaped from a nearby farm, was spotted wandering around roads in Woodley, Berkshire, on Thursday evening.
A witness told the BBC police hit the cow with a vehicle four times and were "clearly trying to kill it".
Thames Valley Police has not yet responded to an invitation to comment.