A cow on the loose in a residential street has been run over and killed by a police van after officers struggled to bring the animal under control.

The cow, which is understood to have escaped from a nearby farm, was spotted wandering around roads in Woodley, Berkshire, on Thursday evening.

A witness told the BBC police hit the cow with a vehicle four times and were "clearly trying to kill it".

Thames Valley Police has not yet responded to an invitation to comment.