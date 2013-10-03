A couple's business Instagram account was hacked and they were held to ransom for Bitcoin before it was deleted.

Artist Tom Baker, from Sandhurst in Berkshire, makes a living creating snowscapes and runs Snow Windows with his wife Keri Ackling.

The business had 10,000 followers on Instagram, before a hacker posed as an official and took control of their account.

They then demanded Bitcoin in exchange for its safe return. After the couple refused to pay the account was deleted.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore