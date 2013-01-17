A man whose father forced his daughter to sign a contract to "never get fat" has described the years of physical abuse he suffered.

Karim Khadla and his siblings were violently attacked and manipulated by Rachid Khadla throughout their childhood at their family home in Berkshire.

His father was jailed in April for 30 months for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of child cruelty.

He now lives in Bristol and hopes their story will inspire others to speak out about abuse.

