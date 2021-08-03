Hundreds of people turned out to surprise double gold medal-winning swimmer Tom Dean at a homecoming party.

The 21-year-old had just returned from the Tokyo Olympics where he won a gold medal in the 200m free style and a team gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

His mother Jackie Hughes organised a surprise party on his return to his hometown of Maidenhead, Berkshire, on Monday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.