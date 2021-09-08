A barber has been helping to put smiles on the faces of Afghan refugees by giving them free haircuts.

The men, who recently arrived in Reading from Afghanistan, were treated to a trim by barber Waheed Ullah.

The refugees said they were grateful to receive the service in the midst of their worry for family left behind.

Mr Ullah said he was inspired to offer free haircuts two times a week after cutting the hair of a homeless man.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.