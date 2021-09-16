A playground mural has been given a new lick of paint after 20 years.

Residents in Slough have been calling for the wall surrounding the children's area at Grampian playground in Langley to be rejuvenated.

Now, with help from Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi, the wall has been transformed.

After funding from the council was axed, the community came together to raise £650 to pay for an artist and paint was also donated to the cause.

