The parents of Olly Stephens have described finding their 13-year-old son after he had been fatally stabbed.

Two schoolboys, who ambushed him in Bugs Bottom fields in Reading over a dispute on social media, were found guilty of his murder in July.

His parents Amanda and Stuart Stephens said they were left in disbelief by the pre-meditated attack.

"It was cold. It was absolutely cold," Stuart said.

The boys, aged 14, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court earlier. One must serve 13 years and the other 12 years.

A girl, 14, who admitted manslaughter, was given three years and two months.

