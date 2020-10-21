A man has set up a football club in the hope it can help tackle knife crime in his hometown.

Moses Heidenbleuth founded Give Back FC during lockdown in the hope of creating a positive space for young men in Reading.

The club has gone from strength to strength and now has three men's teams.

Police figures show incidents involving knives in the Thames Valley area have been increasing for the last decade.

Video journalists: André Rhoden-Paul & Talia Slack

