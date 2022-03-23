The parents of Raheem Hanif have reflected on the moment their son was killed.

The 26-year-old died in a car park in Tilehurst, Reading, after being attacked in February 2021.

Raheem's father, Abdul, was also there and attacked with a baseball bat during the incident.

He wants people to understand the dangers of knife crime after his son was murdered with a machete.

Abas Khan, 24, and Kamran Chowdary, 18, were found guilty of murder at Reading Crown Court.

They were ordered to serve minimum sentences of 26 and 14 years respectively. Two other defendants were jailed for manslaughter.

