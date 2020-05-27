Lottery winners have given a charity supporting people in crisis some extra help ahead of Mothering Sunday.

The Cowshed in Reading offers help through clothing and essentials across Berkshire to people from all walks of life.

Lesley and Di both had life-changing lottery wins during lockdown and have been helping the charity by preparing gift bags for a women's refuge and "Welcome to the World" kits for new mums.

