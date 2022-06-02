Legoland theme park has unveiled a miniature makeover for its Windsor Resort to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

A team of expert model makers have worked for months to create new models of the Royal Family using more than 18,000 individual Lego bricks.

One scene also features a Red Arrows flyover display, the Tree of Trees and a celebratory street party in front of Windsor Castle.

Paula Laughton, chief model maker, said: "It's always a joy to be able to recreate iconic moments in British history in Lego form.

"The royal connection between Windsor and Her Majesty meant that our model maker team had to pull out all the stops to mark this monumental occasion here."

Up on the miniature Buckingham Palace Balcony, The Royal Family including The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, stand together waving out to a cheering crowd below.

The crowd surrounds a 5,075 brick version of the Tree of Trees, the living structure built outside the Palace to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

The iconic Red Arrows can be spotted flying down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace with a smoke effect, paying homage to the real-life demonstrations planned for the celebrations.

The Red Arrows scene has nine individual planes all hand built by one model maker over 33 hours.

