Prospective female firefighters have been put through their paces during a "have a go" day.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue hosted the event in a bid to increase diversity and inclusivity within the service.

Women from across the county, considering becoming firefighters, faced challenges including a circuit of weights and cardio wearing full kit.

Report by Emily Ford & Hannah Walsh

