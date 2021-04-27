Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service 'have a go' day for women
Prospective female firefighters have been put through their paces during a "have a go" day.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue hosted the event in a bid to increase diversity and inclusivity within the service.
Women from across the county, considering becoming firefighters, faced challenges including a circuit of weights and cardio wearing full kit.
Report by Emily Ford & Hannah Walsh
