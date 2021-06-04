Man jailed after fleeing across dual carriageway

A man has been jailed for assaulting a police officer and causing a road traffic collision after running across a dual carriageway to evade arrest.

Erjon Selivrada, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 months at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police was conducting speed enforcement checks on the A34 in Newbury on 13 January, when they spotted Selivrada's vehicle speeding.

Officers stopped Selivrada, after which he assaulted a police officer to try and escape.

Selivrada ran across both carriageways of the A34, causing a road traffic collision between two HGVs.

He pleaded guilty to drugs, weapon and motoring offences.

Upon completion of his prison sentence he will be deported to Albania.

