A summer camp has been held for young people with medical conditions.

Over the Wall is a Hampshire-based charity that runs camps in Berkshire for children with a range of conditions, where they can enjoy themselves without having to worry about what it might mean for their health.

The camps had to be put on hold for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that many of the youngsters were shielding.

But this summer they have been enjoying a real-world rather than a virtual camp.

Reporter: Joe Campbell

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk