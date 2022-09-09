A group of three women have gone to Windsor Castle to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

All of their husbands were members of the Queen's Guard, and they said "it was only right" to pay their respects.

They told the BBC they had laid floral tributes with their children, who each placed a single sunflower in memory of the deceased monarch.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.