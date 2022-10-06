A man confessed to an arson attack that killed two men in a recording released by Thames Valley Police.

Hakeem Kigundu doused the building in Rowe Court, Reading, with petrol before setting it alight while most residents slept on 15 December last year.

In the recording, Kigundu can be heard saying he "did a bit of arson".

Kigundu has admitted to the murders of residents Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, who died in the flames.

The sentencing hearing continues.

