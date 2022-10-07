A survivor of an arson attack that killed two men has described his survivor's guilt following the deadly fire.

Joel Richards told the BBC he woke to hear people screaming and panicking at the building in Rowe Court, Reading, on 15 December last year.

He wrapped himself in clothes and then soaked them in the shower so he could try and help save people still in the building.

Mr Richards had third degree burns on his face and hands after helping two people jump off a ledge.

His friends Richard Burgess and Neil Morris were killed in the blaze.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been sentenced to life in jail with no minimum term.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.