The mother of a boy killed in a barrier accident at a Reading shopping centre has paid tribute to her "loving son".

Lisa Mallett has recalled the day her 10-year-old son Kaden Reddick was killed at The Oracle Centre.

They had been visiting Topshop when he was involved in an accident on 13 February 2017.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.