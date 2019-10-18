With the UK film and TV industry seeing record levels of growth and investment, the buzz around the new state-of-the-art Shinfield Studios has been growing for months.

Now the BBC has been given exclusive access for a 360° video tour, getting a glimpse inside the Hollywood-style complex.

Shinfield Studios is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024 and one production has already completed filming at the site.

Once finished, the studios at Thames Valley Science Park, near Reading, will comprise 18 sound stages based in a just over 1 million sq ft (929,000 sq m) media hub.

Shortly after receiving full planning permission at the end of 2021, the studio confirmed a Disney production would start this year.

Reporter Ben Moore takes you on a virtual tour.

Produced by Ben Moore and Jo Couzens

