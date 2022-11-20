The BBC took the newly-linked-up Elizabeth Line for a test run between Whitechapel and Reading Station.

On 6 November, three sections of the Crossrail service were connected, allowing passengers to travel across London without having to change stations.

The Elizabeth Line was opened by Queen Elizabeth II on 30 May.

Passengers from Reading and Heathrow can now travel directly to Abbey Wood, south-east London, without needing to change at Paddington Station.

Those setting off from Shenfield, Essex, can travel directly to Paddington without needing to change at Liverpool Street Station.

Video by: Caitlin Powell and Ben Moore