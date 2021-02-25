After two members of Melony Slacks' family were killed by their abuser she became a charity ambassador to help others.

Now the choir that she sings with in Hungerford, Berkshire, is using their musical platform to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

“One in four women in the UK will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime and I am working with Refuge to reduce that”, Ms Slack told the BBC.

“Not everyone can run a marathon, or trek 1,000 miles but everyone can sing, so music is a great way to help charities."

The Rock Choir will perform a Christmas concert to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

Video journalist: Ellie Cleverley

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.