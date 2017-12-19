An artist has created a Paddington snow-scape for children in hospital this Christmas.

Tom Baker's snow window can be seen at Royal Berkshire Hospital's children's ward.

Mr Baker, from Sandhurst, spends December travelling around the country creating his displays.

He uses white snow spray and a variety of tools to wow his customers, working up to 19 hours a day in the run up to Christmas.

