Winter fairs and attractions are becoming a more common sight across the UK as showmen say they are having to work all year round to make ends meet.

Billy and Kelly Williams are a husband and wife team who have run Reading's Winter Wonderland for nearly a decade.

The couple say they used to only work the summer season, ending in September, but had to extend to the winter to make the operation more cost-effective.

The family even have Christmas dinner in their mobile home on site as there is not enough time to go home for the festivities.

Video by Marcus Gaines and Ben Moore