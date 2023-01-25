A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother.

Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022.

The 19-year-old, who was mixed race, was protected in hospital by police who gave his mother the codeword "banana" for when she wanted to visit.

Thames Valley Police said its professional standard's department was investigating the use of the word.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell

