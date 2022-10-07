A flat-fire survivor has revisited the site of the blaze that left him with extreme burn injuries.

On 15 December 2021, Rowe Court in Reading was set alight in an arson attack that killed two men.

Joel Richards, who had to jump from a first-floor window, said: "You always feel that you could have done more."

He told the BBC he is still experiencing flashbacks: "It's always the same thing, being trapped in that corridor."

