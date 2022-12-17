A cafe has opened with the aim of giving people with disabilities the skills for future careers.

Barista and Beyond, in Reading, Berkshire, offers work experience and internships to those experiencing barriers to employment.

The cafe has partnered with New Directions College in the town to offer students the chance to work alongside their hospitality course.

They want their café to represent a first-hand example of how employing people with disabilities can benefit an employer, the workforce, and customers.

Video by Linzi Kinghorn and Hannah Walsh

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.