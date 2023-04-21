The sister of head teacher Ruth Perry, who took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report, has said she wants inspections to be paused to allow a full review.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman said Ofsted was piloting changes to its complaints system, but added the single overall grade for schools would stay.

Ms Perry, who was the head teacher at Caversham Primary School in Berkshire, died while waiting for Ofsted to publish a report grading her school inadequate.

Prof Waters told BBC News it was a "potentially dangerous system", adding that a pause in inspections would be the "decent, empathetic, human thing to do".

She wants an independent inquiry into what happened at Ms Perry's school and a review of the culture of inspections at Ofsted.

