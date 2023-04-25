Given she was only three years old, it is astonishing how much Melissa remembers about the day she was kidnapped.

"It was my first childhood memory, it has always been a part of me, because it was always this mystery that never got solved," she said.

Melissa is not her real name. As a victim of sexual abuse, she is entitled to life-long anonymity.

She has spoken to the BBC after serial child abuser Robert Frid was sentenced to another 10 years in prison after one of his victims helped a cold case team link him to Melissa's abuse.

Reporter: Nikki Mitchell

