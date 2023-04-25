Victim of serial child sex abuser thanks those who spoke out
Given she was only three years old, it is astonishing how much Melissa remembers about the day she was kidnapped.
"It was my first childhood memory, it has always been a part of me, because it was always this mystery that never got solved," she said.
Melissa is not her real name. As a victim of sexual abuse, she is entitled to life-long anonymity.
She has spoken to the BBC after serial child abuser Robert Frid was sentenced to another 10 years in prison after one of his victims helped a cold case team link him to Melissa's abuse.
Reporter: Nikki Mitchell
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.