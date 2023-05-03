People will be looking to find their own way to celebrate the King's Coronation, from street parties and baking to making post box toppers.

In Reading, a group of Indian women have gone back to their roots to commemorate the royal occasion.

Boliyan is a folk dance that originated in Punjab and has been performed for hundreds of years.

It is a combination of music and rhyming couplets, like limericks, that are fun and cheeky that are often sung at weddings - and now a coronation.

Reporter: Minreet Kaur

