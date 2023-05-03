Reading women celebrate Coronation with song and dance
People will be looking to find their own way to celebrate the King's Coronation, from street parties and baking to making post box toppers.
In Reading, a group of Indian women have gone back to their roots to commemorate the royal occasion.
Boliyan is a folk dance that originated in Punjab and has been performed for hundreds of years.
It is a combination of music and rhyming couplets, like limericks, that are fun and cheeky that are often sung at weddings - and now a coronation.
Reporter: Minreet Kaur
