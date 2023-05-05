A Conservative council leader who was beaten by a 22-year-old Liberal Democrat candidate says national issues played a part in his defeat.

Andrew Johnson saw his Tory party lose control of Windsor and Maidenhead council as the Lib Dems won power with 22 of the 41 seats.

George Blundell, who won the seat, said: "It's going to be a different life but a life I've chosen and my passion has always been politics - I can't wait to get started."

Mr Johnson said: "I think a lot of this was national issues. I'm sure as further results come in across England that will be reflected."

