A 22-year-old Liberal Democrat candidate says a "lack of transparency" on local issues helped cause a huge upset as he defeated the Conservative leader of the council in Windsor and Maidenhead.

George Blundell ousted Andrew Johnson who saw his Tory party lose overall control of the local authority.

Mr Blundell said: "It's going to be a different life but a life I've chosen and my passion has always been politics - I can't wait to get started."

The Lib Dems took control of the council with 22 of the 41 seats.

Mr Blundell added that controversial planning applications like plans to build homes on Maidenhead golf course were more important to voters he met on the doorstep than national politics.

