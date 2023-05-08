Five friends who camped out in London for four nights and five days to watch the King's Coronation have shared their thoughts on what they described as a "magnificent" experience.

Margaret Tinsley, 81, from Dorset, and her four friends have become some sort of celebrities as their story attracted the attention of media and people from all over the world.

Many were impressed with the women's stamina as the five friends set up camp on the Mall on Tuesday and slept under a beach shelter, braving the rain and cold until Saturday.

Now that they have returned to the comfort of their homes, they tell what it was like to be camping out and meet the King.

Reporter: Maria Zaccaro

