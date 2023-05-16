A video tour shows a town's £20m new railway station that will open by the end of the month.

Reading's Green Park Station on the Reading to Basingstoke line will open to the public on 27 May.

The station will be served by a half-hourly service north to Reading and south to Basingstoke through the day.

It will feature a new station building, two platforms, two car parks as well as a bus interchange, a taxi rank and cycle parking facilities.

