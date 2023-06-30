Watch: Gang ram-raids Tesco before being arrested

CCTV footage shows a criminal gang ram-raid a Tesco Express shortly before police arrive on the scene to arrest them.

William Connors, 29, Darren Easthaugh, 36, Anthony Rodwell, 33, and Sebastian Gnyp, 37, used SUVs to crash into shops throughout southern England.

They caused £1.8m of damage during the spree between November 2021 and August 2022.

Police caught up with them at an Esso Tesco Express in Caversham following a surveillance operation.

