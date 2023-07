A major incident has been declared after a fire broke out at a high-rise construction site.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident on Garrard Street, Reading, at 15:42 BST, with 10 fire engines at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said buildings had been evacuated, but that no casualties had been reported.

It advised the public to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed.

Video credit: Jon Tweedy