The family of a teenager who died in a road accident are holding a celebration of his life on the anniversary of his death.

Sheldon Lewcock,19, was on his electric bike when he was hit by a van on Pierce's Hill, Tilehurst, in Berkshire on 4 August last year.

He died in hospital five days later.

His mother, Angela Lewcock, wants to move her family of five from Reading to Dorset "where no one knows us" and "no one knows what we've been through".