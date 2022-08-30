Drone footage shows Reading Festival preparations

A drone pilot has captured a glimpse of the preparations for Reading Festival.

The event starts on Thursday and Tony Mc Ginn has been looking at the set up from above.

Festival goers are being urged to plan their journeys as train strikes are expected to cause disruption.

Reading Festival is held in a farm off Richfield Avenue and this year will feature performances from headliners The 1975, Billie Eilish and The Killers.

