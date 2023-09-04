Police use of drones soars as more pilots trained

Police use of drones to catch criminals, find missing people and improve event safety has soared.

Since trialling the "eyes in the sky" across the Thames Valley and Hampshire force areas in 2019, dozens more pilots have been trained and flying hours have dramatically increased.

The Joint Operations Unit now deploys drones around 1,500 times a year.

It is also helping develop technology that will allow them to fly further, outside a pilot's line of sight.

