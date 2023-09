Trains had to be halted on a busy railway line because of a wandering swan.

Services travelling through Maidenhead were stopped at 11:25 BST on Wednesday while teams worked to safely remove the animal, according to Network Rail.

At one point, the conductor on a train headed from Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington announced that the swan had moved "right underneath the front of the train".

Disruption was expected until 14:00.