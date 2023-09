A champion rower said she was "very excited and surprised" to receive a BBC Make a Difference Award from TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Georgia Carmichael was handed her award prior to a BBC Radio Berkshire ceremony at Reading Town Hall.

The 21-year-old athlete has had a series of setbacks and comebacks after sustaining several brain injuries.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.