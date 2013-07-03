Media player
Midland Metro tram fleet made in Spain
The first of new £40m fleet of hi-tech trams is about to be shipped to the Midlands from a factory in Spain.
Twenty new vehicles are being built for the Midland Metro.
They will be used initially on the existing tramline between Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Later they will run on the new extension to Birmingham's New Street Station.
The BBC's Peter Plisner said the new trams will enter service in April next year.
03 Jul 2013
