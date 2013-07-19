The Queensway tunnel in Birmingham
Video

Birmingham's St Chad's and Queensway tunnels speeded up

Birmingham's St Chad's and Queensway tunnels are closing for six weeks, leaving a big, empty hole in the lives of city commuters.

The tunnels will be getting their first major refurbishment since they were built in the 1960s and 1970s, so for posterity our video shows them in their 20th Century glory at speeds no rush hour commuter could dream of.

