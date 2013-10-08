Video

Some residents are calling for an overhaul of compensation for high speed rail following concerns about delays in dealing with claims.

The HS2 line from London to Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, will cut through many rural areas and some of those affected say they have been unable to plan for the future.

BBC Midlands Today's Peter Plisner has been meeting residents who are affected by the line, including those who have been successful in getting compensation.

Compensation expert Roger Bedson said not being told when land may be taken, and when it may be paid for, is unfair for businesses planning for the future.