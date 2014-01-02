Video

Police in Staffordshire and the West Midlands have come under fire for naming people charged with drink driving.

The forces have been naming and shaming alleged offenders on Twitter and Facebook before they have been convicted.

Midlands Today's Liz Copper spoke to lawyer Nick Freeman - once dubbed "Mr Loophole" - who has spoken out about the issue, as well as Dep Ch Con Jane Sawyers from Staffordshire Police and Mike O'Brien, the son of a woman who was killed by a drink driver.