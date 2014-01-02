Staffordshire Police Twitter screen
Anger over naming of 'drink drivers' in Staffordshire and West Midlands

Police in Staffordshire and the West Midlands have come under fire for naming people charged with drink driving.

The forces have been naming and shaming alleged offenders on Twitter and Facebook before they have been convicted.

Midlands Today's Liz Copper spoke to lawyer Nick Freeman - once dubbed "Mr Loophole" - who has spoken out about the issue, as well as Dep Ch Con Jane Sawyers from Staffordshire Police and Mike O'Brien, the son of a woman who was killed by a drink driver.

