Steel giant Tata opens new £15m plant in Wednesfield
A new new multimillion-pound steel plant has started operating in the Black Country.
About £15m has been invested by Tata Steel at its site in Wednesfield, near Wolverhampton, after rising levels of demand. It comes after one of the longest recessions in the steel industry's history.
Paul Steele, managing director of Tata Steel Distribution UK, said the markets were showing signs of recovery. Stewart Towe, chairman of the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, also welcomed the news.
BBC Midlands Today Business correspondent Peter Plisner reports.
14 Jan 2014
