Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman's 'million letter' project to help strangers
A Birmingham woman has told how she has penned almost 1,600 letters to complete strangers in need of emotional support.
Jodi Ann Bickley, 25, set up One Million Lovely Letters to encourage requests from people all over the world.
She spoke to BBC Midlands Today arts reporter Satnam Rana.
-
26 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-26361650/woman-s-million-letter-project-to-help-strangersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window