Jodi Ann Bickley
Video

Woman's 'million letter' project to help strangers

A Birmingham woman has told how she has penned almost 1,600 letters to complete strangers in need of emotional support.

Jodi Ann Bickley, 25, set up One Million Lovely Letters to encourage requests from people all over the world.

She spoke to BBC Midlands Today arts reporter Satnam Rana.

  • 26 Feb 2014